A current trend with televisions is that, once you’ve gotten used to the one you have, the next you want it bigger. The current screens are as thin as a MacBook, and capable of reaching 8K resolutions -up to 4K, which in Spain there are hardly any channels that broadcast like this-, they have already become obsolete. And like smartphone screens, the trend is to consume TVs with larger screen sizes.

Envision TV AR

But there is always the same problem: the available physical space. You want that gigantic and enormous TV, but does it fit you in the hole you have in the living room, the room, the office? The practical solution is to measure the gap and look at the technical specifications of the TV you want. But we are in the 21st century, the era of the ‘smart’, so we better pull the Augmented Reality technology with the new Sony application, Envision TV AR.

Based on the same principle as that of the IKEA, which allows you to see how a piece of furniture looks in your home virtually thanks to the mobile screen, the Envision TV AR app use augmented reality to virtually position a television in the area of ​​the house where you want to put it. Just open the app, point the camera at the space, and choose the size and model of the TV. In this way you will be able to see on the screen of your mobile or tablet whether the model you want is too big, is too small, or is the perfect size.

Augmented reality

Being a Sony app, the models you can choose from are all televisions from the Sony catalog. But thanks to the different standard screen sizes -from 55, 65, 75, 85 inches-It undoubtedly serves to give you an idea of ​​the space that models of other brands such as Samsung, LG, Hisense or Phillips would occupy for example.

Of course, since it uses AR technology, you must have a mobile compatible with augmented reality, in this case at least one iPhone 6s on iOS or Android mobile with Android 8 Oreo for ARCore. In this link to the official website you have the huge list of compatible Android and iOS devices.

Download Envision TV AR for Android

Download Envision TV AR for iOS

