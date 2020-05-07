Crowdless’s picture

Until a few weeks ago, employees of the British startup Lanterne worked on the development of a navigation app. With it, they wanted to help people travel safely in conflict zones. But his plans were interrupted by the pandemic. It was then when they decided to apply their technologies to stop the expansion of the SARS-CoV-2. With the support of the European Space Agency (ESA) and satellite data, they created an application that offers real-time information on how crowded a place is. The objective is to avoid crowds in supermarkets, pharmacies or parks and help people to maintain social distance.

Lanterne’s goal, founded in January 2019, is “to use data to save lives.” This is explained by the political scientist and co-founder of the company, Alex Barnes, who has worked for short periods of his life in Afghanistan: “We want to use technology to help people make informed decisions about their safety.” The team is also made up of experts in data science, statistics, software engineering and geographic information systems.

The app they have developed is called Crowdless and can be downloaded from April 20 both on the Play Store and on the App Store. At the moment, it is only available in English, but its creators hope to launch the Spanish version in early May. When you open it, a map of the area in which the user is located appears. Small colored circular icons mark where there are supermarkets and you can check in real time if there are many or few people in them. If the circle is green, there are few people inside. If it is orange, there are quite a few. And if it is red, many.

In addition, the application indicates with a percentage from 0 to 100 how full the establishment is. “This helps when choosing less crowded alternatives or going to the supermarket at another time. This way you can make your essential purchases while maintaining social distance by avoiding crowds and queues, ”explains Yohan Iddawela, a specialist in geographic information systems and also a co-founder of Lanterne.

Although the app currently only offers data on supermarkets, its creators aim to extend coverage to pharmacies and other public places such as parks and essential services. In Spain, since the state of alert was decreed on March 14, supermarkets, pharmacies, newsstands or tobacconists are some of the few shops that are still open.

The data provided by the application is extracted from third-party information – for example from Google Maps and Google Places – and crowdsourcing data. “Often, we can provide real-time information, which is primarily derived from anonymous, aggregated geolocated mobile phone data,” says Sebastian Mueller, data scientist and co-founder of Lanterne. Insist that the app does not track user locations.

Instead, it uses Global Positioning System (GPS) satellites and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) to locate users. Its creators are considering whether to use other sets of satellites to improve service: “We are exploring the possibility of other sources, for example, satellite data sets that show population density.”

Users can also contribute to make the application work better and the data it offers is more accurate. “We showed how full the supermarkets are to avoid the crowds. Please help us by telling us how busy they really are, ”says the app, asking users to confirm whether or not the place they are in is crowded.

Aid from space

This app is an example of how satellite technologies can be used to help fight coronavirus. The European Space Agency has launched initiatives to seek ideas on how satellite and space data can help in the global crisis caused by SARS-CoV-2. On its website, the body acknowledges that it is not prepared to help forecast the progression of the virus. But he stresses that satellites continue to collect a large amount of data that can be used to understand and control some social changes.

For example, the Copernicus project satellites provide key information about changing concentrations of atmospheric pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, which increases the risk of respiratory illness and reduces immunity to lung infections. The main source of the high concentrations of this gas is the use of fossil fuels in transportation, industry and heating. As shown by images such as those taken more than 800 kilometers from the earth’s surface by the European Space Agency Sentinel 5 satellite, the pandemic has caused the largest drop in pollution observed in Europe.

You can also see from space how Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus, has changed. Images taken by nanosatellites of the US operator Planet and shared with EL PAÍS Retina show from the traffic stoppage to the construction of new hospitals in the Chinese city. For example, the Leishenshan Hospital, where some 1,300 beds were installed, was built in an old parking lot.

