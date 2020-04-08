When Apple developed a complex facial recognition system made up of infrared sensors, light sensors, spot projectors and more, it was done with the purpose of being able to unlock the phone and authenticate us in apps. Not obsante, has anyone thought there is a better use.

Fascroll is a curious application that allows us control the behavior of the browser through our facial gestures. In other words, make it possible to scroll up, down or close the browser depending on the face you put on.

Controlling the browser with your face

Fascroll developers explain that the application is very useful if we have dirty or wet fingers, or in any other situation in which we do not have our hands available (here it is a matter of giving imagination).

We can configure the direction of the scroll and the closing of the browser with our face. Each function corresponds to a face, which is expressed with an emoji

How does it work? Using Face ID sensors to detect the face that we are putting. We can configure several faces, which are expressed through emojis so that they are easy to understand. Each of these faces is adjustable to the three functions that the app has: scroll up, scroll down and close the browser.

This emoji shows in real time the face we are putting on. If we change faces, the emoji changes and the action is performed.

When we are browsing, an emoji appears in the lower corner that shows the face you are detecting in real time. This makes it even easier to memorize what needs to be done to make the scroll behave in one way or another.

Depending on the face you put the scroll will behave in one way or another or the tabs you have open will close.

The application surprised us because, first of all, it works surprisingly well. The iPhone has the most advanced technology in terms of facial recognition and the application has been correctly programmed to recognize our faces. On the other hand, not to be overly exaggerated. That is, although we are making faces to navigate we will retain some dignity since we do not have to force our faces too much.

Aside from being useful at certain times and quite fun, the application is a good example of how far the precision of Apple’s facial recognition sensors can go.

Aside from how funny and curious the app can be, it is an exercise to demonstrate how far Face ID can go if you work an application with Arkit and Apple’s Core ML. As expected, the application only works with devices with integrated Face ID, that is, from the iPhone X. It has a price of 1.09 euros, quite low considering the technology behind it.

Fascroll

Fascroll: an app that allows you to control the browser using your face