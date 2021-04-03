An app is launched to identify and protect nests in urban areas

04/03/2021 at 09:40 CEST

Today more than ever the need for kinder, healthier and more resilient populations is becoming apparent. And the presence of birds helps to achieve that goal. This is stated by the Spanish Ornithology Society (SEO / BirdLife), which has just launched the second edition of its campaign ‘SOS Nidos’, designed to alert the population to the loss of nesting sites, a circumstance that has become one of the main threats to urban birds.

Science has already shown that the presence of birds promotes positive emotions in humans and even more psychological well-being than money, as the study ‘The importance of species diversity for the well-being of humans in Europe’ has concluded. , recently published by German researchers. But the number of copies in cities decreases year by year. AND Every spring, new reports of nest destruction are registered.

SEO / BirdLife emphasizes that damaging or destroying nests, even when empty, as well as intentionally damaging, disturbing or disturbing birds to prevent their reproduction, is illegal. “It can involve the imposition of fines or even constitute a crime against fauna punishable by up to two years in prison and with fines of between 3,001 and 200,000 euros,” he emphasizes.

The environmental NGO, founded in 1954 and whose objective is the conservation and study of birds and their habitats, blames the destruction of nests, in most cases, on & rdquor; a lack of awareness and knowledge on the part of the citizens, building owners, property managers or technicians & rdquor ;.

It stresses that in recent years public administrations have been encouraging and subsidizing building renovation works within the framework of energy efficiency improvement programs, therefore the destruction of nests is increasing, “with the support, in addition, of public money on many occasions & rdquor ;.

The leaders of SEO / BirdLife are convinced that if the owners of the buildings, the administrators of the neighborhood communities, the technicians, the architects and the rest of the agents involved in these works were to know in advance the existence of the birds and prevention protocols could be established, this problem would be greatly reduced.

An app to locate nests

For this reason, they have created the Censos SEO / BirdLife application, available for mobile devices and in web format, which allows registering the presence of bird nests in towns and cities.

“We have created a very easy-to-use application that will allow many volunteers to register nests or brood colonies and that, over time, it will help to protect the species of fauna that inhabit buildings and infrastructures thanks to the improvement of the knowledge of their nesting places & rdquor ;, affirms Juan Carlos del Moral, coordinator of the SEO / BirdLife Citizen Science Area.

“The data from the urban censuses will be freely accessible to public administrations and, where appropriate, to owners, architects and technicians involved in the construction or renovation processes of buildings and therefore it is expected that over time it will become a very useful tool for the protection of species that inhabit urban environments & rdquor ;, points out Beatriz Sánchez, head of SEO / BirdLife’s Urban Biodiversity program.

This application is part of the campaign ‘SOS Nidos, You would not do this’, whose main protagonist is the common swift, declared Bird of the Year 2021. An awareness campaign that seeks to raise awareness among all the actors involved in the problem and offer solutions for coexistence with wild birds that inhabit humanized areas, which are mostly migratory birds, protected by legislation. And that they are experiencing “a progressive decline in their populations in recent years & rdquor ;, SEO / BirdLife alert.

This is the case, for example, with the barn swallow, the common plane, the common swift, the pale swift, the lesser kestrel, the white stork and even the house sparrow. “Almost all of them return to their same breeding grounds every spring., after spending the winter in warmer latitudes, and sometimes they find their nests destroyed after their long journey & rdquor ;, points out the NGO.

Faced with an illicit action against the environment, such as the destruction of nests, SEO / BirdLife invites citizens to make it known to the forest and environmental agents of their autonomous community – by calling 112 – or by communicating it to the Civil Guard –calling 062–. In addition, it also makes its environmental complaint portal available to citizens so that they can make a complaint easily and quickly.

SEO / BirdLife answered last year, through the first edition of the SOS Nidos campaign, 79 queries on how to act in cases of nest destruction; it intervened directly in 36 cases, and filed 23 complaints with forestry agents, Seprona, the Public Prosecutor’s Office and other competent authorities. And that in a year of pandemic and confinement.

In addition, through its environmental complaint portal, it received 20 notifications about the destruction or looting of nests, 17 of which were sent to Seprona, four to environmental agents and one to an autonomous community.

Good practice examples

As part of the SOS Nidos campaign, the webinar was held on March 18 ‘Protection of wild species that inhabit urban environments’, which brought together more than 300 people, including technicians from local and regional administrations, architects, companies and members of local associations.

The meeting served to detail good practices of coexistence and protection of wild species that inhabit buildings, such as those applied in the United Kingdom, where birds and their nests are strictly protected by state regulations and local administrations offer specific information for promoters of urban projects.

Likewise, some measures developed in Spain were presented (historic buildings in Segovia, Almansa municipal ordinance for the Environment, biodiversity conservation initiatives of the Madrid City Council, protection of the lesser kestrel in Extremadura, protected birds program and buildings in Barcelona & mldr; ), showing that it is possible to reconcile the protection of cultural and natural heritage.

“These experiences show that local authorities can act effectively to conserve the biodiversity of their municipalities, despite the fact that the legislation for the protection of wild species is not very explicit about their powers,” concluded Beatriz Sánchez.

Solutions for coexistence with urban birds

Solutions for coexistence with urban birds-The dirt produced by swallows It can be alleviated by placing a simple shelf or protection tray under the nests, and even with a periodic cleaning of the area in which it is located.

-For the aircraft colonies, which tend to make numerous nests on the same façade, there are very effective excrement collection systems that are, in the long run, cheaper than removing the nests. In some cases, it is also sufficient to carry out a periodic cleaning of the facade or the floor.

–In the case of stork nests, it is only necessary to remove the nests in very specific cases. One solution is to lower the weight of the nest outside of the rearing period and remove some of the materials. There are also basket-shaped structures that allow birds to build their nests while avoiding damage to the roof.

–In relation to the damage that occurs to birds in the reform or rehabilitation of buildings, SEO / BirdLife is committed to establishing protocols and mechanisms that make it possible to reconcile the conservation of the building and cultural heritage with the natural heritage it houses.

Reference page: https://seo.org/sosnidos/

