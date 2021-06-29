An app gives you pizzas for a year for reviewing pizza restaurants



You have until July 30 to apply for the job.

Photo: StockSnap / Pixabay

Yes you like pizza so much that to accept being paid with it instead of giving you money, then there is a job that could be ideal for you. And there is an app that helps you find local and independent pizzerias that is offering just this.

The Slice app is looking for 50 people with the goal that each one is their representative in a different state of the country. These people will hold the position of ‘Pizza Boss’ for their state.

Each of those chosen will receive a $ 25 credit each week to buy pizza, this adds up to $ 1,300 worth of pizzas that they will give you in a year.

In addition to this, you will also receive a payment for your transfers of $ 500 dollars and a content creation kit so that you can document your entire trip on social networks trying the best pizzas in your state.

Among your important responsibilities are:

-Eat pizza

–Visit and order new pizzerias every week

–Capture content to share content of each pizza you taste

–Promote the best pizzerias in your state

As you can see, this job is not bad at all, especially if you are a good eater. Therefore, if you are interested, apply on the official Slice site. Keep in mind that you have until July 30 to do it, so you still have a lot of time.

See this job as a noble way to promote small businesses.

Slice works with 16,000 independent pizzerias across the country giving small businesses the tools and technology they need to get ahead with their business.

So now you know, if you are looking for an extra job, you like pizza, you can travel, and you like creating content for social media, then consider applying for this dream job.

