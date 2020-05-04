A programmer and designer has created a striking augmented reality system that unites the mobile phone and the computer in a way never seen before: just capture an object from the mobile screen, and drag it to the computer, so that it automatically sticks. And with the background already cut, it is one of the most useful and ingenious uses of augmented reality.

Between physical and virtual reality there is a half reality that has become known as augmented. To use it, use the camera of the mobile and the installed software: pointing with the phone you get an image on the screen where the physical objects and the ones created by the phone software come together. Such augmented reality has many uses, from playful to practical, although we have never seen what was obtained by Cyril Diagne, a Google Arts programmer and ex-director of ECAL Media & Interaction Design at the University of Lausanne: Cyril has achieved a system for copy and paste real objects into computer documents. Is awesome.

Copy / Paste Reality to Computer

We could define the new augmented reality application as a kind of copy / paste of reality: by pointing the phone at an object, it is cut out of the background and converted to a flat image; that can be pasted by simply pointing the same phone at the computer screen. As Cyril Diagne, creator of the idea, has shown, the result is impressive since its software allows you to capture and paste objects in seconds and without the user having to take intermediate steps.

The copy / paste process uses a mobile application and a server on the computer connected to Adobe Photoshop; which also needs a specific plugin to apply the cutout to what is captured, thereby removing all debris from the background. The necessary software is ready to use since Ciryl has posted it on her GitHub account.

How copy / paste works with RA

An application developed for the phone identifies the objects pointed at by the camera and takes a photo of them when tapping on the screen.

The mobile app connects to the computer’s server (you must specify the IP address it has on the network) to send the captured image to Adobe Photoshop.

Photoshop takes care of applying the plugin to cut out the background object and leave the cropped image ready to paste into the document.

The mobile app tracks what part of the document the user is pointing at with the camera and pastes the image created by Photoshop there.

This process currently requires an external device to function (the computer). However, and since the augmented reality application is under development, the whole process could be carried out on the same mobile later on.

4/10 – Cut & paste your surroundings to Photoshop Code: https://t.co/cVddH3u3ik Book: @HOLOmagazine

Garment: SS17 by @thekarentopacio

Type: Sainte Colombe by @MinetYoann @ProductionType

Technical Insights: ↓ # ML #AR #AI #AIUX #Adobe #Photoshop pic.twitter.com/LkTBe0t0rF – Cyril Diagne (@cyrildiagne) May 3, 2020

The creation of Cyril Diagne is a clear demonstration of how useful augmented reality can be. It is still somewhat far from being a final product, also fast (the process takes around six and a half seconds), but there is no doubt that it has enormous potential. Surely we will not take long to see it in some application to edit documents.

