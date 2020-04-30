This afternoon, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Belgrano, the fire of an apartment on Avenida Juramento in 2000 He had City Firefighters and SAME personnel report to the scene to monitor the situation.

The flames and smoke alerted the residents of the building who quickly called 911. Firefighters, as a first step, rescued those who live there and evacuated the area. At the same time they managed to contain the fire that started in a third floor apartment room.

The most critical situation occurred in an apartment on the ninth floor, where two older adults were trapped and inhaled the thick smoke rising from the fire. They were rescued and treated at the scene, without any major complications.

The building in question has nine floors and firefighters reported that the fire had to be attacked on several lines. The Police of the city of Buenos Aires closed the traffic until the situation was completely controlled.

Various videos and images recorded by residents of the area began to circulate on social networks, who shared smoke and flames from their balconies in the building located between O’Higgins and February 3 streets.

A week ago, in the same neighborhood, firefighters had to reach a building located at 2400 Virrey Loreto Street. That fire originated in an apartment on the sixth floor and all the neighbors had to be evacuated as well.

On that occasion, troops from Station V and the Saavedra Special Rescue Group attended, using a cistern and a hydroelevator. Then two other SAME crews and staff approached. Firefighters managed to control the flames, which also began in the bedroom of the apartment and generated alarm in the neighbors among whom there were no injuries.

That night, it was said, the flames spread through a bedroom six meters by three and 2.80 meters high, covered the entire front of the house, and then spread to a neighboring environment.