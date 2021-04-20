An anti-SuperLiga banner appears at the Camp Nou

04/20/2021 at 1:19 PM CEST

First physical signs of discontent by FC Barcelona fans after the announcement of the creation of the SuperLiga. This morning the GOL journalist, Alex Pintanel, was able to collect the images of an anti-SuperLiga banner at the Camp Nou.

In the text of this banner you can read in Catalan: “Barça is our life, not your toy. Superliga no & rdquor ;. This message has appeared in the vicinity of the Blaugrana stadium this morning.

Are produced the first physical signs of discontent after yesterday, like many other fans of other teams, the disgruntled culés fans used social networks to express their disagreement with the project.