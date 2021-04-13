an answer shared by many

Marta Hazas in ‘El Hormiguero’. (Photo: Antena 3)

The model Helen Lindes went to El Hormiguero to present her book of children’s stories The Brave Horse and other stories to read as a family.

Beyond the interview, the Antena 3 program presented by Pablo Motos was attended by some of his collaborators. Marta Hazas, for example, went out to do the IdeaHazas section, where useful tricks in everyday life.

The first tip was to rub the bottom of the spice jars with different ones so that they fall in the desired amounts. Then came the second, which was a computer scientist and the reason for the viral response of a student.

In Word, if you mark a word and click on it Shift and F7, all the synonyms that are registered will appear.

Marta Hazas explaining her advice in ‘El Hormiguero’. (Photo: Antena 3)

Celia González, a young student, shared on her Twitter profile the image of the moment of Hazas explaining the advice and thanked her for it. “Thank you, El Hormiguero for making my TFG (End of Degree Project) easier”.

His answer has more than 1,800 likes and has represented many, whether they are students or not, since it is a very comfortable (and unknown) way to search for synonyms without leaving Word itself.

