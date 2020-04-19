MEXICO CITY, Apr 19 (.) – Mexican business leaders, upset with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, have begun supporting foreign political figures to weaken him at the polls in 2021, preparing a strategy that could fuel a larger division .

López Obrador has alarmed investors with idiosyncratic policies since taking office. Now, their reluctance to implement relief measures to help companies overcome the coronavirus pandemic has even pushed their business allies to vent their frustration.

Carlos Salazar, head of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) and a key interlocutor between the president and large companies, suggested last week to use in 2022 the revocation laws mandated by López Obrador himself, to vote for the President leave the government.

Since then, businessmen have become more open about using the ballot box to change the direction of the country.

López Obrador’s National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) and his allies control both houses of Congress, but critics hope that may end when a new lower house is elected in June 2021.

José Arturo Sánchez, leader of the CCE in León, Guanajuato, said that because opposition parties are greatly discredited, business groups have been looking for candidates without a political past.

“At least we must select good candidates at the citizen level, who are not so painted,” said Sánchez.

Talks about non-political candidates are ongoing between the opposition and civil society organizations, including businessmen, academics, environmentalists and human rights defenders, said Fernando Belaunzarán, co-leader of the opposition Democratic Revolution Party. (PRD) from center left.

López Obrador has clashed with several prominent civil society groups since he took office in December 2018.

To maximize its chances of success in 2021, the opposition is considering electoral alliances and avoiding presenting competing candidates, Belaunzarán said.

“But it is still very green,” he said.

However, focusing too much for now on the 2021 elections, he added, could lead to López Obrador strengthening his confrontation strategy, and that this deepens a division during the economic crisis.

“That strengthens the most extreme positions. A good opposition bloc has to be built going to the center,” he said.

As president, López Obrador has repeatedly warned that “neoliberal” and “conservative” business and political adversaries dedicated to the “corrupt” economic model of his predecessors are bent on thwarting him.

That narrative ties in well with his political base, which, like López Obrador, says that opposition businessmen conspired with his political enemies to steal the 2006 elections.

The resistance he prophesied is becoming more and more a reality, just at a time when companies are seeking help to deal with the coronavirus.

“It is like a chronicle of an announced failure.” Sánchez said in León. “What’s more, this is worse than we imagined.”

López Obrador said this week that fronts were forming against him and that “there is a whole campaign of slander, dirty war and complete lies.”

In addition, he compared criticism of his government to that faced by President Francisco Madero, a hero of the Mexican Revolution who was betrayed and killed in a US-backed coup.

The conflict runs the risk of aggravating a recession that started in 2019, when investment fell sharply amid uncertainty over López Obrador’s management of the economy, which could fall as much as 10% this year, according to analysts.

With their incomes plummeting during quarantine, employers are furious that instead of giving them more time to pay their taxes, López Obrador has accused the private initiative of exploiting the crisis to fire workers, and said there will be no bailouts. for the rich.

In response, some business people threatened not to pay taxes until the economy recovers from the coronavirus, particularly in northern border states such as Chihuahua and Tamaulipas.

López Obrador has alarmed investors by questioning previously signed agreements, holding public consultations against investment projects that he opposes, and threatening to break infrastructure contracts worth billions of dollars.

Companies are now wary of risking capital, “with the exceptions of those giant businessmen who have a relationship with the government,” Sánchez said in León, reflecting concern that in the López Obrador presidency, smaller companies lack voice.

“It is moving us to think about the political issue, and to seek and support the most suitable people to get the country out of the big problem it is in,” said Francisco Santini, head of the CCE in Chihuahua.

The conflict has prompted calls from leading statesmen to compromise.

“Between the government, the business sector and the labor sector, an agreement must be reached and a new social consensus established,” said David Ibarra, former secretary of the Treasury.

There are some signs that the government has listened to the requests.

On Thursday, López Obrador announced that he would make one million additional loans to small businesses.

Later that day, Luis Niño de Rivera, director of the Mexican Association of Banks, said his group was working with authorities to help smaller companies with state funds and federal guarantees.

But Santini, from Chihuahua, said he did not think the president would change.

“Today we realize that we have come to nothing. On the contrary, their ideology has been strengthened,” he said.

