An animal shelter in Valencia manages to find a home for 74 pets thanks to online adoption

The municipal animal shelter of Paterna (Valencia) has found homes for 51 cats and 23 dogs since launching the website and social media to encourage adoptions in December. Another 37 stray animals returned to their families.

Currently, a total of 22 pets are with foster families, also awaiting a permanent home, and 19 dogs and 24 cats live in the shelter. On the web, those interested in adopting an animal can consult data such as race, sex, approximate age and information on microchips and / or licenses where necessary. The shelter staff look out for the well-being of all the animals they take in and share the stories of each one to find a family to adopt them.

This work adds to the recent agreement of collaboration with the entity My New Best Friend, to promote “even more” adoptions, especially in the cases of families thinking of acquiring a pet.

After defending adoption as a “great alternative”, the Councilor for Animal Welfare, Merche Navarro, recalls that With the arrival of summer, the cases of abandonment of animals increase, a conduct that is punishable and that the City Council tries to avoid through awareness campaigns.