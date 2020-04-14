Yesterday, via Twitter, the creation of the Super Mario Bros. world 1-1 scenario made by a Japanese user named Diachi (だ い ち) in Animal Crossing New Horizons was unveiled.

The details are incredible, because this creator did not miss any detail, he even added to the Goombas, Koopa Troopas and mysterious blocks, without forgetting our beloved plumber Mario, who is along the stage in different positions.

Unfortunately, this amazing design cannot be played as if it were really part of the Mario title, as it is only a visual design that the creator made on the floor of Animal Crossing.

This exclusive hybrid console game allows its players to create designs of what they can think of; your imagination and patience will be the only limit. The designs are mostly on clothing for the characters in the game; There are outfits based on the Pokémon anime series and the Cartoon Network series Steven Universe, to name a few examples.

Without a doubt, the imagination of some users of Animal Crossing New Horizons continues to amaze the players and fans of this title.

