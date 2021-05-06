An ancient tomb pictured from the set of Black Adam

Another of the productions that have been underway for several weeks and of which not many details arrive is “Black Adam”. The actor Dwayne johnson He promised that he would keep us up to date with posts on Instagram, but of course, there is nothing substantial, you have to keep the mystery until the premiere of this DC movie.

Now we can add a little indirect glimpse through Tessa Anderson, who is Sarah Shahi’s stunt double, which already tells us in passing that she will have to perform some kind of action scene in the film. Shahi plays Adriana Tomaz / Isis.

These images shared by the specialist as Instagram stories give us a look at the outfit, or one of the outfits, that Isis will have in the movie, attached to a stage that looks like some kind of ancient tomb. A tomb that may be the same one that we saw being built back in March. Really, nothing revealing because all the meaning that the film has at some point in a grave of this style, because of the history of Black Adam and Isis.

Given the ties that many of Black Adam’s characters have to Egyptian mythology, it was to be expected that we would see some great aspects of Egypt in the film. Although previous photos from the film set showed the construction of huge practical sets, it is interesting to see some of the sets being brought to life.

Recall that the main cast of the film is made up of Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam; Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher; Quintessa Windell as Cyclone; Aldis Hodge as Hawkman; Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate; Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz / Isis; Marwan Kenzari is also confirmed, but without revealing his role, although he is said to be Ishmael Gregor / Sabaac; James Cusati-Moyer; Bodhi Sabongu and Mo Amer. The premiere of the film is set for 2July 9, 2022.