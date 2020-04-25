Pat Landers, 32, of Baldwinsville, New York, and his girlfriend Karla Baca, 41, were killed in a fatal shooting in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuhua.

Landers, the father of a child, and Baca were driving a Jeep truck with New York license plates, at the central intersection of Avenida López Mateos and the Senegal River, when the assault occurred. According to the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Women, the double homicide was registered shortly after noon, on Monday, March 20, and 30 shell casings were secured caliber .40 and 9 millimeters.

The Undersecretary of Education northern zone reported that Baca was a Physical Education teacher and taught at the federal primary school October 28. The day she was killed, she would restart her classes after requesting two licenses of six months each.

According to the dependency, the teacher was absent from her work because she was living in the United States. “An unfortunate fact, a fellow teacher in the Physical Education area, she was until April 15 enjoying a leave without pay,” specified Judith Soto, undersecretary of Education.

Baca had been in Ciudad Juárez for three weeks, so he had just reactivated his process to return to his normal activities on April 20, unfortunately the attack occurred.

Friends of Landers told US newspapers that he and Baca were in quarantine in the Mexican city due to the pandemic of coronavirus. The two met four months ago, when the American traveled to Texas. Landers enjoyed visiting Las Vegas and other areas of the southern United States due to the warm weather.

Landers was an avid golf player. He recently worked as a professional in this sport, which allowed him to travel around the world. He also owned several investment properties in the Syracuse area.

Some cities in Chihuahua have been in confinement since March 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, various crimes have been reported in the entity. Most of the violence is attributed to drug cartels, which vie for control of the opioid market.

The day before a national quarantine was issued, Oscar Hagelsieb, head of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Group, was attacked on his way home City Juarez Chihuahua, where elements of the Municipal Police gunned him down and shot him.

Hagelsieb was driving a BMW X5 model truck with diplomatic plates when, when stopping, at a red light, a group of Ciudad Juárez officers rebuked him and pointed guns at him.

Seeing himself in danger, the government official in Donald trump He stepped on the gas and tried to guard himself. The municipal police officers not only followed him, but also called for reinforcements to persecute Oscar Hagelsieb.

The man’s experience as an undercover agent to combat drug trafficking in Mexico and different nations of the Middle East, allowed him to easily dodge the shots fired by the uniformed men.