An American is among those arrested for the assassination of the president of Haiti

An American counts among the six detained by the Haitian police as suspects of the assassination of the president Jovenel moiseMathias Pierre, minister in charge of electoral matters.

The search for the assassins of the president, who died from the attack of a armed command to your home Wednesday morning, it accelerates in Prince Port, capital of a country on the brink of chaos.

Haitians they woke up on thursday in uncertainty, waiting for the result of a shootout between the police and an assault squad that assassinated President Jovenel Moïse, while politicians argued over who should assume leadership of a country ravaged by violence.

Moïse, 53, was shot dead in the early morning Wednesday at his home by a command of trained assassins, which plunged the poorest country in America into deeper chaos amid deep political divisions, hunger and widespread gang violence.

The police and the Haitian Army managed to track and encircle the suspected killers, including foreign mercenaries, and waged a fierce battle with them on Wednesday night, authorities reported.

So far they had killed four suspects, detained two and released three policemen taken hostage.

The police are still in combat with these assailants, “Police Director General Leon Charles said in televised comments Wednesday night as shots rang out in Port-au-Prince.

The capital appeared calm Thursday morning as police prowled the streets of the Pelerin neighborhood, where clashes with the remaining gunmen continued, according to a . witness.

The death of Moïse has generated confusion now on who is the legitimate leader of the country of 11 million inhabitants, which shares the island of Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic.

That does not bode well for a nation that has struggled to achieve stability since the fall of the Duvalier dynastic dictatorship in 1986, dealing with a series of coups and foreign interventions.

I can imagine a scenario where there are issues as to who the Armed Forces and the national police are loyal, in the event that there are rival claims to be the president of the country, “said Ryan Berg, analyst at the Center for Strategic Studies and Internationals (CSIS).

The 1987 Constitution stipulates that the head of the Supreme Court must take office. But amendments that are not unanimously recognized stipulate that it be the prime minister or, in the last year of a president’s term, as in the case of Moïse, that it be the Parliament that elects a president.

But the president of the Supreme Court of Justice died on last month of COVID, amid an increase in infections in one of the few countries in the world that has not yet started a vaccination campaign.

There is no Acting Parliament, as Haiti was unable to hold legislative elections in late 2019 amid political unrest.

Moïse had appointed a new prime minister, Ariel Henry, this week to replace interim prime minister Claude Joseph, though he had not yet sworn in when the president was assassinated.

Joseph appeared on Wednesday to take charge of the situation, leading the government’s response to the assassination, calling for support from foreign governments and declaring a state of emergency.

Henry, however, told the Haitian daily Le Nouvelliste that he no longer considered Joseph the legitimate prime minister and that he should return to the role of foreign minister.

I think we need to talk. Claude was supposed to remain in the government that I was going to lead, “Henry said.

Dominican Republic said Wednesday that it was going to close its border with Haiti and reinforce security, amid fears of a breakdown of order in the country.

The United Nations Security Council was due to hold a closed-door meeting on the situation in Haiti on Thursday.

A UN peacekeeping mission, destined to restore order after After a rebellion toppled then-President Jean-Bertrand Aristide in 2004, ended 2019 with the country still in disarray.

