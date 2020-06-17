We are going to talk about Remini, an application that is making a lot of noise as it manages dramatically increase the quality of virtually any photo, especially when it does not finish being sharp. Thus it becomes a great tool for old photographs with little sharpness or for those photos that have come out somewhat blurred.

The application is free and very easy to use, since it only requires that we have on the phone the photograph that we want to improve. Let’s go to tell you how it is used and show examples of what you can achieve as it is impressive.

Improving your photos in a few seconds

Remini claims it converts old, low-quality, blurry photos into images with high sharpness and clarity. The truth is that it gives what it promises. When we open the app we have several options, although we will focus on the ‘Enhance’ (improve). When we click here we only have to enter the photograph. The process will take a few seconds, but it will return a much improved photo (the worse the photo, the more the improvement will be noticed).

Remini enhances images using artificial intelligence. The results are spectacular especially if we use old photos with little sharpness

How is this possible? Remini, when we introduce the photo, sends it to a server (later we will talk about privacy), where is edited by artificial intelligence that recognizes the image and enhances it. It is especially designed for poor quality photos, either because they are old, screenshots, taken with mobiles that do not have a very good camera or any reason that makes the photo not sharp.

At the privacy level, Remini ensures that does not share the photographs with third parties or claim their rights. Of course, the photos are uploaded to a server to be edited, although they claim that the data on our face is not stored.

