A fan surprised everyone this Saturday in Mallorca, Spain, when he entered the field of play in the match between the local team and Barcelona. Spanish football, like almost all of Europe, returned behind closed doors to avoid further Covid-19 infections, but the spontaneous action at minute 54 breaks all security protocols.

Party behind closed doors … And a spontaneous leap onto the pitch! #VolverEsGanar pic.twitter.com/XOcHdDgabW – Soccer on Movistar + (@MovistarFutbol) June 13, 2020

The images will go around the world for being a normal action in other times. The fan, dressed in a shirt of the Argentina National Team and ran towards the sector where Messi was with the aim of taking a photo with the captain of Barsa.

The young man dodged all security before the incredulous looks of all the footballers.The League implements a strict security protocol that includes the use of masks, gloves and distance, among other things, for the rest of the staff.

Barsa recital

The leader of the League returned with the same tune that he left: forceful in the area under the protection of an always inspired Messi. The Argentine led the 0-4 win over Mallorca in a game devoid of the game’s own atmosphere for a few moments when playing without an audience to avoid an increase in positive cases of Covid-19 in Spain.

Messi scored and assisted against Mallorca. LAPRENSA / COURTESY / FC BARCELONA

The Catalans go their way in the League and take a breather against a minor adversary like Mallorca, who only put up opposition when the elusive Japanese Kubo threatened to complicate in the first part dominated by Barsa in a few minutes.

Arturo Vidal scored in his first contact with the ball as he has done in all his goals with the team. The Chilean hunted (2) a cross from Jordi Alba’s side to get one of the fastest goals of the season: at 65 seconds, only surpassed by Mata, from Gatafe, who did it in 45 against Valencia on September 25, 2019.

Braitwaite (27) extended the score before the first half. The Danish appeared to push the ball, after a cross from the side by Messi. The Argentine when he accelerated marked differences with goal passes or opportunities. La Pulga assisted Jordi Alba (79) to decree the win.

Mallorca had its chances in the second and did not specify it. On the other hand, Messi (90 + 3) did not miss his opportunity and closed the scoring that leaves Barsa the most leader (61 points) in the League waiting for what happens today between Madrid (56) against Eibar at 11:30 p.m