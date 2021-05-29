An amateur pilot dies after an accident at the Jerez Circuit

A amateur pilot passed away this Saturday in the Jerez Circuit after suffering a drop while participating in a private training session.

According to the Andalusian Emergency 112 service, the event occurred a few minutes before 12 noon, at which time a notice was received requesting assistance for a motorist who had suffered a fall.

The Emergency 112 coordinating center activated the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES), the Civil Guard, the National Police Force and the Local Police. The health services displaced to the place confirmed the death of the biker.

The Jerez Circuit “deeply” regretted the death of this fan and conveyed “sincere condolences” to “family, friends and the organizer of these rounds” of private training.