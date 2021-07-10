an alternative view of the genre on Netflix

Very, very unique is the tone of this ‘How I Became a Superhero’, a peculiar mixture of parody, drama and police where superheroes are part of the urban landscape in an absolutely normalized way. This remarkable French production gives hardly any clues about the origins or nature of this world, and without a doubt that is its great achievement and, perhaps, its main obstacle to reaching the public in a massive way.

An overwhelming bewilderment will be what invades the viewer in the first bars of the film, when this mythology in which it unfolds before their eyes without any more explanations than necessary (and sometimes even less). superheroes exist, but there is also a chemical compound that gives normal people superpowers. That starting point may recall ‘Project Power’, also seen on Netflix, as well as the Spanish ‘Secret origins’, but the development of ‘How I became a superhero’ is much more sophisticated.

The protagonists of the film are a couple of policemen (played by some wonderful Pio Marmaï and Vimala Pons), with opposite characters, who They investigate the crimes that affect the superhero population and the drug that is unleashing a peculiar wave of crimes. But there is much more than a mere procedural in ‘How I became a superhero’, thanks to the abundance of details that characterize a society that has become accustomed to the presence of superhuman beings.

These details sometimes come in parody form, with commercials and television shows occasionally reminiscent of ‘The Boys’ and others. satires about how normal people with everyday miseries would react to a super powerful nature, promoting third-party products or behaving like pop stars. But also with interesting details that give depth to this world, like the youtubers who organize polls among their followers so that they choose their favorite superheroes.

Typically French superheroes, but not much

The tone of all this is between the cynical and the genuinely emotional, and it is almost always very effective, since the humor is not very strident and the nuclear conflict of the plot, which affects the protagonist and his relationship with the heroes, is simple and somewhat topical, but it works. Humor serves as a greaser for all this, especially with the character of a superhero who should retire and refuses to do so, and who is also significantly the one with the most tragic nuances around his characterization.

Undoubtedly, it is in small what-ifs like that where the rules of superheroic universes are constantly questioned and where the film finds its strength. What if a superhero whose power is teleportation had neurological problems? What if all those teenagers who have suffered bullying will they be in a position to pay bullies with their own currency? None of this is fully developed, but it is those nuances that give the impression that we have before us a world of a certain solidity.

On the other hand, that aiming at ideas without developing them in its less fortunate moments it can give the impression that we are facing a half-mature universe. Sometimes screenwriters Cédric Anger and Douglas Attal (based on a Gérald Bronner novel) seem to settle for picking at loans to Marvel (especially from the more mundane X-Men stories), or on that extraordinary Brian Michael Bendis comic. titled ‘Powers’.

A sometimes unnecessarily confusing script stems from that lack of partial development of ideas, but the overall set is a very welcome breath of fresh air into the American canon of superheroes. With very well shot action scenes, more attentive to brutality than spectacularity, and with a very remarkable technical invoice, ‘How I became a superhero’ is a must for those interested in alternative visions of superhuman powers.