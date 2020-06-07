Related news

Moments of crisis generally provoke unusual activity within financial markets. While some investors choose to take advantage of declines to buy at reduced prices, there are those who they prefer to take refuge from the storm and bet on assets with which protect capital.

Within this type of investment, gold is the quintessential asset among the conservative options due to its safety. This metal usually acts as a refuge in times of crisis because its price is usually more stable compared to that of other financial assets. Further, being a finite goodIts price tends to trade higher, which is why many investors see it as one of the best alternatives to keep their assets safe.

However, the most defensive investments are not only those related to gold bars. There are other options such as investment in numismatics or investment in historical currencies.

Is it an investment formula for everyone?

Numismatics is an alternative investment that allows take a capital out of the most common circles in which investors, that is, banks, managers or listed companies, usually move. As it is a capital that is normally kept safe at home, it can always be used at any time.

However, this investment formula it is not intended for all investment profiles. It is aimed at those more conservative savers who want to preserve their capital, since currencies, as such, do not generate a profit comparable to that of other types of financial assets, since they constitute a physical asset.

However, investing in this type of currency also has different advantages. One of the most obvious is that they are objects that can be transported very easily. This is assured in Finect Talks Adolfo Ruiz Calleja, expert in numismatics, who considers that it is an investment “much more liquid when compared to other collectors’ items such as paintings, sculptures or stamps”.

Although it is not so much regarding the investment in other financial assets such as stocks or investment funds, its ease when transporting and the high number of collectors that exist worldwide make them a liquid investment, which can be bought and sold in a relatively short period of time.

Conservation, key to the value of coins

Of course, not all coins have the same ease of being sold. In this sense, it will be necessary to take into account different aspects. One of them is their degree of conservation, since, according to Ruiz Calleja, if the coins have a high level of conservation “the demand will be much higher“

But, above all, what marks the price of these coins is, as the expert assures, supply and demand. This does not mean a greater or lesser number of coins in circulation, but how many of those historical coins in circulation are kept adequately and of high quality. And it is that, in general, the most demanded currencies internationally in this market are “High-quality, large and eye-catching coins, that attract attention ”.

In addition to these aspects, it is also essential the history of the currency itself and the market in which it moves, since there may be precious currencies in sight but they do not have any demand given their historical value.

In any case, in these cases, the most important thing is to ensure that when buying a historical coin it is done through professionals, who will have to be invoiced for various reasons. One of them, to avoid deception and that the currency you buy is not a copy and the appropriate value is paid for it.

In addition, although it is a good that can be kept at home, it is important to keep in mind that always will have to be taxed on capital gains before the Treasury, so it is convenient to keep the invoice with which to demonstrate the price at which that currency was purchased if one day you decide to sell.