         An alleged new iOS 14 image shows an iPhone with a smaller notch and widgets on the home screen

Little by little, more is being learned about iOS 14, the new operating system for the iPhone that will surely arrive next September with the next generation of Apple smartphones. Everything seems to indicate that this update will bring interesting news, and not only about new features, but also changes to the interface.

Just yesterday we told you that it seems that the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will have the LiDAR sensor introduced in the latest iPad Pro. This sensor allows users, through a network of points, know the real distance between elements and get 3D details quickly. This change will possibly change the layout of the triple rear camera.

This news was learned thanks to an image obtained from an iOS 14 build that shows a schematic image of an iPhone. One of the first users to echo the information has shared again through your Twitter account new details discovered in said version in another image, which shows an iPhone with a smaller notch and widgets on the home screen.

One of the most important home screen changes in iPhone history

In the image shared by @chocobit_ you can see the drawing of an iPhone, like the one we would find in an instruction manual. The first thing that catches your eye is that the size of the notch is significantly smaller than that of the iPhone 11. This would confirm the rumors pointing to a reduction in its dimensions, and that it would still take time to see an iPhone without a notch.

Another striking aspect is the home screen, where icons of different sizes appear. To the already known squares are added other larger ones and rectangles. Everything seems to indicate that they would be widgets that would show quick information about certain applications, as in Time, Stock Market or Music.

If confirmed, we would be facing one of the most important changes on the iPhone home screen in its history. In iPadOS 13, Apple allows displaying widgets next to the icons of the apps on the iPad home screen in a sidebar, but not with the level of integration shown in the image.

