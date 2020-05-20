Google is preparing to launch a new device aimed at the mid-range: the Google Pixel 4a. The new smartphone from the Mountain View company that, according to leaks, will not have 5G connectivity and it has already leaked so much price as their design and its possible release date; has been seen now supposedly live and direct on YouTube.

In a YouTube live by Julio Lusson, a content creator from Cuba that has reached 10,000 subscribers, made on Sunday, May 17, a supposed Google Pixel 4a was revealed, specifically a prototype that has served to offer some clues about the upcoming Mountain View company phone, plus camera samples, battery and performance tests. Even this youtuber has answered a few questions about the Pixel 4a prototype unit in his possession. At the start of the live show, Lusson himself claims that the telephone is a prototype unit, something that is reflected by the modified Google logo (which the company uses in its prototypes).

This youtuber has offered details such as dimensions and weight from the terminal. A smartphone that measures 144.2mm x 69.4mm x 8.4mm, making it more compact than the Google Pixel 3a, and that has a weight between 135 and 140 grams. A light weight that, according to this youtuber, is combined with a plastic construction. As for the hardware, a related report, which was corroborated by Lusson, confirms that the Pixel 4a will not have the Active Edge function that has been available in the Pixel family from Pixel 2 and 2 XL.

As for its characteristics, it would come with a 5.81-inch OLED screen, a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, 6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage, one 3,080 mAh battery with 18W cable charging, a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. This youtuber has also stated that he loves the haptic engine of the Google Pixel 4a, going so far as to say that it is very strong.

Among other features, it has confirmed that the brightness of the OLED screen, which has a 60Hz refresh rate, it is quite good and that the device has nanoSIM + eSIM, a 3.5mm headphone jack and UFS 2.1 integrated storage. Lusson has generally been very pleased with the performance of the Mountain View company’s new smartphone.

As a curiosity, during the live show this youtuber also showed the presence of a metal ring around the front camera module, which could be both an aesthetic option and a feature of the prototype of the device. Pixel 4a is expected to see the light sooner rather than later and hit the market at a price of 399 euros, although at the moment neither the day of arrival nor price is officially known.

