Kylian Mbappé He is called to be the most dominant footballer in the world for years to come but some studies show that the Frenchman is already at the top of the list of the best. This is the case of the Wallabies Index, an algorithm that shows that Mbappé is the best attacker on the planet.

This algorithm evaluates the performance of the forwards based on individual and collective numbers. In this way, Kylian Mbappé He tops this list thanks to the 30 goals and 17 assists he has distributed in the 33 games he has played with PSG this season.

The podium of this ranking is completed Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 25 goals this season with Bayern Munich and Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 21 goals in the 22 games he has played in Serie A to date.

Messi is not in the top 10

The surprise of this classification is the absence of Leo Messi. The list of the top 10 finishers is completed by: Timo Werner, Ciro Immobile, Josip Ilicic, Duván Zapata and Sergio Agüero (Manchester City, tenth)