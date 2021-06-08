An algorithm is being developed to know when it is better to drink coffee | Life

There is some debate about when to drink coffee for it to have more effect and an algorithm is used to indicate this.

On some occasions we have talked about when you should (or should not) drink coffee at the end of the day and the reasons that can lead to this situation. It is clear that regardless of what you might like to drink it, one of the main reasons that push you to drink coffee is the dose of energy it provides, and here the United States military has something to say.

In La Vanguardia, reports of two papers funded by the US military on coffee intake and its effects in order to predict when caffeine is most effective as a neuronal stimulant.

Among the objectives are to shape an algorithm and a web and mobile application that predicts when is the best time based on the effects that different coffees, soft drinks, teas and caffeine pills have caused. This algorithm would be personal, although there are some general conclusions that may help.

Buying an espresso machine is not an easy task, so we explain the differences, and advice to choose the one that best suits your needs.

This complicated study takes into account multiple factors, such as the response to stimuli, hours of sleep, the intensity of the coffee or the reflexes that the body has during different times of the day.

According to the results published by La Vanguardia: “The level of attention improves from mid-morning with respect to the sleep measurement, which is 8 hours, between 1:00 and 9:00. As for the effect of coffee , two bounces of improvement are obtained on the days it is ingested at 9 o’clock and around 12 o’clock, which raises the level of attention during the afternoon. That is, with this scheme, at noon is when we are least alert and in the afternoon, when we are most “.

This information draws attention to something that we have repeated previously, it is better to drink coffee for a while after waking up because as soon as you do it, the body has the capacity to work and respond with plenty of energy to any challenge that is put. Some time later the slow decline begins and perhaps it will be time for coffee, and also a few minutes of relaxation.