An algorithm has signed the next Sergio Ramos (Electric Sheep, 1×04)

Until recently, the football market had a lot of intuition, from eye of a good cuber. “This one I have been told is good”, “this one I think fits us well”. Making a transfer was a matter of judgment and confidence in subjective reports until digitization also swept the sport. Big Data replaced that intuition and the parameters began to chisel the clubs, who could do a good screening when determining which left back fits the team’s style of play, makes enough interceptions and can be signed without having to pawn the grandmother’s jewels.

This ode to Big Data does not end with signings. Injury prevention, nutrition, post-match analysis … More and more areas of football are being revolutionized by technology to a level that until recently was unimaginable. Y there is no option B not to adapt to it: Giving up the use of data and technology is to remain at an irremediable competitive disadvantage.

And that’s what Electric Sheep is about, a Xataka production in collaboration with Samsung and exclusively for Audible. Today we publish the fourth episode, always with expert guests and protagonists who have experienced these changes in the first person. With sections by Ángela Blanco and presented by a server, Javier Lacort. In each one we tell from a different prism how technology has completely transformed us, although sometimes we still hope to travel through time accelerating to 88 miles per hour.

There is no magic button, but a lot of work to be able to reach the correct conclusions

In this fourth episode our protagonist is José Gila, head of the Big Data department at Levante UD, of the first Spanish soccer division. He tells us what day-to-day life is like in a department like yours, where huge amounts of data are handled in order to optimize and get the most out of the choice of signings for the club, among other tasks.

To talk about how technology has transformed football, also from inward offices, we have as a guest David Raúl Sáez, CEO at Sports Data Campus and consultant for sports clubs, and David Fombella, academic director of the Master in Sports Big Data Data Campus, and expert in Big Data consulting and training applied to sports.

To add your comments on the potential of Big Data and the decisions that its application allows to make together with solutions based on Artificial Intelligence, we also have as a guest expert Alvaro Escudero, from the R&D department of Samsung Spain. Together they draw the present of something that is no longer futuristic, such as the digitization and parameterization of football at levels that were unthinkable until recently.

