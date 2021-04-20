An Aldi sales employee makes on average more than $ 29,300 a year



In the highest position, you could earn almost $ 90,000 a year.

One of the easiest jobs to get is in the supermarket industry, since you don’t necessarily need previous experience, because there they give you all the training you need, in addition to the fact that the tasks that must be carried out are usually simple.

Therefore, finding one of these businesses where you can earn very well is the best thing that could happen to you if you want to aspire to have a higher income. And one of these businesses is the Aldi supermarket.

Aldi is well known for being a supermarket where you can find products with good discounts. And it is precisely one of the objectives that it boasts is that it always seeks to offer a way to buy quality products at a lower price.

However, Aldi not only seeks to treat its customers well, as it has also been known to bring some attractive benefits to its employees. For example, in 2020, distributed $ 2.4 million in gift cards to employees in 2020, which equates to a $ 60 gift card per employee.

If you were wondering how much Aldi employees make, you might be surprised to find that those who work full-time in managerial positions actually take home a fair amount of money.

Starting from the bottom, retail sales associates (who are the ones who arrange products on the shelves, among other things) make an average of more than $ 29,300 per year, as reported in Mashed.

Cashiers, on the other hand, earn more than $ 32.00 per year and shift managers earn about $ 35,000.

This is where it gets interesting, as managers have an annual salary of $ 78,000. On the other hand, District managers are the top earners, with a net income of about $ 88,000 a year.

So now you know, if you were thinking of looking for a good job in the supermarket industry, you might want to take your job application to a nearby Aldi store. And it is that everything seems to indicate that, on this site, you can grow your finances in a much faster way than working in other places that are dedicated to the same. Sure, as long as you can move up the organization chart until you get to a managerial position.

