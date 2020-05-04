While billions of people around the world are trapped in their homes due to the strict quarantine and social distancing measures that have been imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the shocking images of a country have made headlines for newspapers around the world.

About 100,000 people attended a funeral in Bangladesh this weekend, raising the alarm that the event could trigger a major outbreak of the deadly disease.

No one appeared to be wearing masks, gloves, or protective equipment.

Thousands of Bangladeshi Muslims gathered to attend the funeral of a popular Islamic preacher. Source: AP

Bangladesh officials are reportedly investigating how that large crowd was allowed to attend the funeral of a popular Islamic preacher on Saturday as authorities fight to control the surge in virus cases.

The police had agreed with Jubayer Ahmad Ansari’s family that only 50 people could attend the funeral, to be held in the eastern city of Sarail, due to the risk of spreading the disease.

However, local police chief Shahadat Hossain said the officers were helpless and could not stop the crowd that came to honor the popular 55-year-old preacher and seminary chief who died on Friday.

“A tide of people came,” he told ..

Bangladesh, a nation of 160 million people, is fighting for the ban on large gatherings to be enforced. Source: AP

Organizers said about 100,000 people attended the funeral. Shah Ali Farhad, the assistant to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also said that more than 100,000 people were present.

According to the latest figures on Monday morning (Australian Eastern Standard Time), the country has recorded more than 2,400 coronavirus cases and 91 deaths.

On March 26, when the coronavirus spread across the country of 168 million people, Bangladesh imposed a national blockade.

The health department said that on Saturday, the day of the funeral, the number of cases had increased by more than 300.

The authorities have done little testing and experts say the number of cases is higher than officially recognized.

Beyond the scenes that occurred over the weekend, the government has tried to avoid large gatherings and has introduced new rules that prohibit more than five people from participating in prayers that are held in the country’s 300,000 mosques.

The Prime Minister asked Bangladeshis to pray at home when Ramadan begins this month. However, a group of influential clerics have asked Muslims to participate in their masses during daily prayers.

Muslim devotees attended the funeral, and none appear to have worn protective gear. Source: .

The pandemic has affected the global textile industries

The funeral was held just a day after hundreds of Bangladeshi workers who manufacture garments for world-renowned clothing brands demanded payment of their wages during the national shutdown that has forced most factories to suspend operations.

A leader of the factory owners association blamed global brands for abruptly canceling orders.

Protests were reported in various parts of Dhaka, including Kamlapur and Mirpur, while hundreds of workers blocked a road outside the capital, cutting off vehicles carrying goods.

Bangladesh’s textile industry accounts for almost 85% of the nation’s $ 40 billion annual exports and employs nearly four million workers, mostly women in rural areas. This sector is facing serious problems after global brands such as Wal-Mart, H&M and Marks & Spencer canceled orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases has increased by 2.4 million, according to the updated count from John Hopkins University. To date, more than 165,000 deaths from COVID-19 have been recorded.