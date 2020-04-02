Although many people who contract the coronavirus are destined not to overcome it because they belong to a risk group or because they are passing the virus very seriously, coronavirus disease is showing only mild or medium symptoms in the vast majority of patients with it. Only a small percentage requires hospitalization and not all of them die.

However, we are on the verge of reaching a million historical positives, and in reality the number has to be much higher, since not everyone is being tested because it simply is not possible. Thus, which people should take the tests –As resources are limited– and who should be given medical attention. And at this point an Artificial Intelligence is doing very well: it is able to identify which people might need medical attention due to the coronavirus.

This AI, which works with a accuracy of 70 to 80% is able to identify the symptoms of the coronavirus that lead to hospital admission. And there are specifically three symptoms: muscle aches, changes in the enzyme alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and in hemoglobin levels.

Artificial Intelligence to fight the coronavirus

These symptoms are key to knowing if a patient could lead to a serious case, and Doctors are underestimating these symptoms, according to the creators of this algorithm.. Epidemiological risks such as age and gender were not as predictive, but this algorithm was. Even lung radiographs are not helpful in determining which cases will lead to hospitalization, according to the study published in the scientific journal Science Daily.

This algorithm has been achieved thanks to the study of 53 infected patients in China. Some of these patients, located across two Wenzhou hospitals – China – showed certain symptoms before the coronavirus later led to acute respiratory illness syndrome (ARDS), which has a 50% survival rate. The rest of the study patients, however, did not show these symptoms or showed it in a milder way. If people with precisely those symptoms are admitted before presenting respiratory problems, the survival level could be much higher.

This Artificial Intelligence, which is still in development today, is being prepared to be implemented in hospitals sometime this April. Although it has shown incredible precision, its creators claim that they still need to continue working on it.

But actually, It is not the only Artificial Intelligence that is being used to fight the coronavirus. Numerous other Chinese companies have also been developing one capable of identifying whether a person is positive for coronavirus. All kinds of initiatives are emerging all over the planet, new algorithms capable of identifying which people could either have coronaviruses, or which could end up in serious cases.

