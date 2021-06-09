An aggressive Valencia forces the third game against Madrid

06/08/2021

On at 23:05 CEST

An aggressive Valencia basket completely handcuffed Madrid in attack, and took the victory in La Fonteta (85-67), and force the third and final match at the WiZink Center, tomorrow Thursday (22.00), from which the finalist of the Endesa League will come out

VAL

MAD

Valencia Basket, 85

(24 + 20 + 20 + 21): Van Rossom (2), Vives (5), San Emeterio (4), Dubljevic (9), Williams (6) -starting five-, Prepelic (11), Kalinic (6) , Hermannsson (9), Labeyrie (18), Tobey (13), Sastre (2), Pradilla (0)

Real Madrid, 67

(18 + 11 + 19 + 19): Alocen (8), Carroll (13), Taylor (7), Garuba (8), Tavares (6) -five starting-, Causeur (3), Poirier (6), Núñez (0), Rudy (3), Tyus (8), Vuckevic (5)

Referees:

Carlos Peruga, Óscar Perea, Alberto Sánchez.

Incidents:

Second game of the semifinal at the Fuente San Luis Pavilion, before 1,000 spectators.

Valencia completely changed their face from the first game in Madrid, and Jaume Ponsarnau’s team came out with an energy that completely overwhelmed a Madrid, which could not match that rhythm.

Despite the superiridad ‘taronja’, with Prepelic and Dubljevic as the first protagonists, Madrid clung to the duel with Carroll’s points (7), that allowed the whites not to lag far behind in the electronic (24-18).

Intense defense

The Valencian team persisted in its intense defense and running to the counterattack, and began to mark distances against a Madrid that tried to stay in the game based on triples. A successful Tobey soon opened the rent to 11 (29-18).

Laso tried to change the rhythm of the game, but it was Valencia who was in charge of defense and attack. Despite a pair of triples from Garuba, it was the ‘taronja’ box that got the direct with a prominent Labeyrie (8) and Hermansson (9), which thanks to a triple on the horn opened a maximum of 15 at halftime (44-29).

In the resumption, Valencia continued to tighten the pegs against Madrid, and achieved its maximum income of 19 points (50-31), before the group of Pablo Laso, who He only lived on Carroll’s actions. That white tenacity, and with a couple of debatable decisions from the collegiate against Valencia, allowed the Madrid approaching 11 (59-48).

Although with two good deeds by Labeyrie in the last minute, Valencia recovered their income to close the third quarter 16 points up and the party on track (64-48).

The whites no longer managed to raise their heads against a Valencia that maintained its intensity with a great Labeyrie (18) and that led him to dominate with 24 points (80-56). A victory for the ‘taronja’ that allows them to dream of giving the bell in Madrid in the final match.