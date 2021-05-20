An agent says in the trial that the ‘king of Cachopo’ searched Google with the mobile ‘dismembered Usera’

Investigators from Group VI of homicides of the National Police located on the mobile of Cesar Roman Viruete, alias el ‘Rey del Cachopo’, compromising information regarding searches and several voice notes from conversations with various women after fleeing to Zaragoza in which he commented that he liked “domination” and “punishing the woman so that she knows who send “.

In addition, among the information seized, it was located for example a Google search when ‘quartered Usera’ is registered. This indicated, according to one of the agents who declared at the trial this Thursday, that after fleeing he had been interested in knowing how the police investigation was.

Also in the terminal they were registered various voice notes to women with whom he spoke in Zaragoza. “I like submission and domination. I like to punish women so they know who’s boss,” he said in one of those notes.

At one point during the interrogation, the president of the chamber called attention to Cease to be able to hear that accused the instructor of lying after being asked about the name of the antennas of telephony in Vallecas, in relation to the positioning of your mobile.

“Are all Vallecas antennas called Doña Carlota?” The defense attorney, Ana Isabel Peña, has asked the agent, saying “no.” After that, Caesar said: “lie”, being warned by the magistrate while his lawyer told him: “Caesar please.” The lawyer has been uncomfortable with her client’s anger. In fact, he has asked for a recess as soon as he finished the instructor’s statement.

“Too mellow”

On the other hand, a former employee of César who works as a cook has pointed out to the court that César he stopped paying them and his workers were angry.

To questions from the defense attorney, Ana Isabel Peña, about whether she witnessed any violent episode of the accused with respect to their partners, the woman answered that it was not and that it was “too mellow”, which has caused laughter between the accused and his lawyer .