An African-American beat up a Mexican granny on a bus: she mistook her for Asian

An elderly woman of Mexican origin was brutally beaten in The Angels. The first indications suggest that it was a hate crime.

Becky would have been mistaken for an Asian woman, Pete, the woman’s 70-year-old son, told KTLA.

The woman suffered a brutal attack last Friday when she was going to do her shopping at Eagle Rock in the Los Angeles city. He has a broken nose, a bruise, black eyes, and several strands of hair were pulled out.

Los Angeles police arrested Yasmine beasley 23 as the prime suspect.

The African-American woman would have used racist anti-Asian insults at Becky, despite the fact that she is Mexican American, the reports indicate.

Unfortunately, when she was raised, no one helped the old woman. Evidence indicates that the aggressor dragged Beck from the back of the bus to the front and no one intervened.

“No one helped her, not even the driver”, Pete told The Eastsider.

This case recalls the infamous assault on an elderly Asian woman in New York. The witnesses did nothing to intervene, in fact the doormen of a building closed their doors before the cunning attack.

Pete said the assailant is African American and only stopped when his mother called 911 for help.

It is not the first time that Becky’s family has been mistaken for Asians, but they have never received such a level of aggression.

Beasley was charged with assault by the police, who continue to gather evidence against her.

The elderly woman of Mexican origin was hospitalized due to the serious trauma she suffered. She has already been discharged, but has difficulty walking and her pre-existing conditions, such as lupus, have worsened.

Crimes Against Asians Concerned in New York

The NYPD created a special task force in August to address the rise in apparent hate crimes against Asians. Police reported that most of those incidents are classified as “Motivated by coronavirus”.

In the middle of this March, NYPD deployed officers from its Critical Response Command (CRC) to Asian communities around the city, following reports of local attacks and shootings at massage parlors in Atlanta that left eight dead.

Police are looking for possible attackers. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.

