“An affective relationship with people who do not belong to our emotional tribe is a guaranteed suffering insurance”

Despite communicating in the same language, many times people cannot understand each other. For what is this? In his book Sprockets, small changes for big changes (Vivelibro, 2020), the doctor and psychotherapist Marisa navarro explains that we all, without exception, emotionally belong to a tribe and this is what defines whether we share (or not) the same emotional language with the rest. But, on what factors does being part of one or another tribe depend? How does this condition our personal relationships with partners, friends, family and acquaintances? And most importantly, is it possible to empathize with someone who does not belong to our same emotional tribe? We talked about all this in this interview with Dr. Navarro.

How would you define the concept of ’emotional tribe’ in a few words?

We all emotionally belong to a tribe. On the one hand, this seems to be marked in our genes, and on the other hand that belonging is created in our first years of life. And they also leave us in the world, having to live with people belonging to other emotional tribes. Beings who do not speak the same emotional language as us, and that is why it is so difficult for us to understand each other with them. There is no way. And we don’t explain it to ourselves. Because no matter how hard we try, it is impossible. The emotional languages ​​of the different tribes are so different that there is no way to understand them, or to understand them.

“If we don’t want to suffer, what we have to do is not want to change them, let’s not try to make them speak our language and respect what they speak”

He recommends always choosing people from our own tribe for the most intimate relationships, but what are the keys to recognizing that the other person belongs to our tribe? Because many times, especially in the beginning of relationships, there are people who can show us another face.

Sometimes it happens to us that we are attracted to people from other emotional tribes, and if this is so, it would be positive if we knew it and were very clear about it. And, above all, that we assume that he or she belongs to another tribe, so we have to accept as they are since we want to be there, and undoubtedly we are receiving some compensation. Nobody does anything that does not make a profit, what happens is that on many occasions we do not identify it.

But above all, if we don’t want to suffer, what we have to do is not want to change them, that is, let’s not try to make them speak our language and respect the language they speak. We have to become aware that they are in the same situation as us, “they don’t understand us”. And it is also very difficult for us to accept that they do not understand us.

“Even while falling in love, you have to be attentive to the signs that indicate that this person has little to do with our way of thinking or feeling”

A different issue and that I also see too often in consultation, they are people from different emotional tribes forming couples, and without understanding each other from the first moment they got together. Too many times it is wrongly chosen. And I know very well that you do not choose who you fall in love with, or who you love. But everything needs a process of knowledge, even falling in love, and we have to observe well and be attentive as much as possible, when we are in this process, we observe the presence of signs or signals that are informing us that that person has little to do with our way of thinking, feeling or acting. If we see details that make us aware that it is not guided by the same values ​​as we are, perhaps it would be good to stop and give ourselves a little more time and knowledge, before getting emotionally involved with a person who does not belong to ourselves. emotional tribe.

When one is in love, the first thing that is clouded is reason, and not realizing or deluding ourselves about what that person is really like is part of falling in love, we become in love with the idealization that we have created in our mind, more than with the real person himself. But despite this there are always signs that can set us off alarms, and it would be important for us to be attentive to them. Getting involved in an emotional relationship with people who do not belong to our same emotional tribe is guaranteed suffering insurance.

“Not agreeing on values, cracks a relationship from the beginning, no matter how much respect and acceptance one wants to give it”

Endeavoring to live as a couple with someone who does not belong to our emotional tribe, is it a clear condemnation of failure or are there possibilities of achieving a good relationship?

We can have rewarding relationships with people who are very different from us, culturally different, socially, economically, with very different lifestyles. But we will practically always suffer in an intimate relationship with people from another emotional tribe. Basically their values ​​are different, and not agreeing on values, cracks an affective relationship from the beginning, no matter how much respect and acceptance one wants to give it. Not everything is solved by doing our part.

I know this can be controversial, but my experience of many years in consultation leads me to these conclusions. That does not mean that we do not share, be friends, or relate to those of different emotional tribes, of course we do, and that learning from differences is one of the things that enrich us the most and make us grow. But when we talk about intimacy, day to day, choosing a partner, or a very close friendship with whom we are going to share many things, belonging to the same emotional tribe, knowing that we are going to defend the same values ​​in one’s relationship. with the other, in the way we face life together, or in the education of our children, it is something almost absolutely fundamental.

“If the other changes something for us and this is important to him, he will create a grudge and resentment towards us for it”

We do not choose the family and it is very likely that within it we have to interact with people from different emotional tribe. How can we avoid conflict so that relationships are fluid?

We always have to live with people from other tribes, and many times they belong to the same family, parents, siblings, children, or they are our partner, and even if we do not understand, we have to do everything we can to have the best possible relationship. . And what is the formula then to have the best possible relationship? As always, acceptance. We have to accept others as they are, even if we do not understand them, or even understand them, and even if they have nothing to do with us because they belong to other emotional tribes, and some very distant. And most important of all, what we must not forget, is that we do not have to try to change them. Let’s accept that we cannot change anyone. If we try, we will expend an enormous amount of energy and we will not achieve anything. And if we succeed, if the other changes something for us, and if this change is important to him, he will create resentment and resentment towards us for it, and sooner or later it will turn against us. So you better not do it, you will never forgive us and you will always be taking your toll on us for it. Accepting others as they are is a matter of respect.

“Accepting disagreement and learning from it makes us evolved and empathetic beings”

What are the main tools we have in our hands to empathize with a person who does not belong to our emotional tribe and with whom we do not share points of view but with whom we have to relate frequently?

In two words, acceptance and respect. Then we are free to decide whether to move closer or further away. Accepting them as they are, does not mean that we have to be close to them if we do not want it that way. We tend to look at everything from our point of view, and we always think that our way of doing things, thinking or feeling is the right one, the right one or the best. And that is how those of our tribe usually think, but not those of other tribes, who think, feel and do other things, and also believe that this is the correct, adequate or better way to do them. And there the conflicts arise, because our prisms are different. And the biblical story of “the Tower of Babel” arrives, we all speak different languages, and we fall into isolation and loneliness. Two aspects that make human beings suffer a lot.

On many occasions we feel frustrated, we get angry, and we create all kinds of negative feelings, preceded by the corresponding negative thoughts, and with the corresponding actions, when others do not think, feel or do as we do. This is not fair. Nobody is the same as the one next door, and we all think, feel and do things differently, because we are different, unique and singular. And this is the interesting thing about relationships, that we accept our differences and learn from them.

We tend to get angry with others because they are not, and they do not react to the world as we would. But this is still a childish point of our personality, since accepting disagreement and learning from it makes us evolved and empathic beings. And there are some questions that we would have to ask ourselves, and one of them is why we are so bothered by people who do not think, feel and act like us? They basically bother us because they are different, and that is the main reason. And what is different and we do not know or do not handle, we find it uncomfortable. Knowledge of what is different requires an effort on our part, and we always tend to comfort, but when we dare to do so, to know it, we always tend to be grateful for it, and our relationships and our universe in general improve, even if we do not think, feel and act like them. Knowledge brings us closer to respect and acceptance of those who do not belong to our same tribe.

The doctor and psychotherapist Marisa Navarro COURTESY RDM