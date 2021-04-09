An adult website offers $ 250,000 to Pierce after his scandal with strippers

Paul Pierce became a protagonist in social networks just a few days ago after appearing on an Instagram live in a drunken state, without a mask, playing poker and surrounded by several strippers, all while the death toll from coronavirus continues to rise in the United States. In fact, the images did not like much of his followers and even less his bosses in ESPN, who quickly decided to dispense with his services as an NBA commentator.

However, the former star of the Boston Celtics has already begun to receive offers and one of the most surprising is the one that comes from an adult content portal called CamSoda. The company’s vice president, Daryn Parker, signs the proposal for the forward that is already circulating on social networks.

“Dear Paul Pierce, I saw on the news that you and ESPN had taken different paths after you posted a video on social media with exotic dancers. Considering that you are now unemployed, I would like to make you an offer from CamSoda to be our first NBA analyst“, says the note. His job would be to appear live on the platform every night to discuss everything that happens in the best basketball league in the world, but yes, surrounded by exotic dancers.

The salary they offer you is the most desirable: $ 250,000. “At CamSoda we are the champions when it comes to exotic dancers, cam girls and sex workers. We would be very happy to establish a bond between them and you and also you would be free to stream while they dance behind you”, concludes the proposal