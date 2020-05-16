Mexico City.- To raise the public health system, it was necessary to have a budget, because doctors and nurses were needed, and they are still needed; the hospitals were in poor condition, without equipment, with useless equipment, as was verified in their review, where unfinished works and a lack of drugs were detected.

For this reason, said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, more funds had to be injected into the health sector, acting in four directions: first, that doctors and nurses were not lacking.

Second, that medicines are not lacking. Third, facilities are improved and equipment is required, this includes everything from radiography equipment to ambulances.

In this regard, he commented that there are hospitals where they only have an ambulance and he spends most of his time in the workshop, so there are not enough ambulances for patient transfers. And so many other needs.

Room. The commitment to regularize the employment situation of health workers was fulfilled, because there were more than 80,000 workers hired from time to time, many already years old.

“We made a commitment to address these four points. Insabi was created instead of the so-called Seguro Popular to guarantee everyone’s right to health, that is, medical care, free medicines. A reform was made to the Constitution in that purpose, that the commitment to guarantee the right to health, free health is fulfilled. ”

To meet all four commitments, he said, an additional $ 40 billion was injected from an existing fund, which was for catastrophic issues; Those 40 billion were made available to the Health Sector, all of this before COVID.

So when the pandemic appears, the government has already started the plan to strengthen the Health Sector, through a constitutional reform, when there was already Insabi; by then the new budget was in, he said.

With the arrival of the pandemic, said the president, what was done was to accelerate the entire plan and, for example, as 15 or 20 hospitals that were about to be completed, that had been left unfinished in physical work or were finished, but not they had equipment or they did not have personnel, they were handed over to the Ministry of Defense for rehabilitation and equipping, personnel were obtained and they immediately entered to give service.

Where did the money come from? From the fund of the 40 billion that was had. Then two days ago a report was presented, it is on the networks about what has been done in the field of health.

Seven24.mx

ebv