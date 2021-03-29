An actress of ‘the Office’ criticizes the racist jokes of an episode of the series

As a study in human stupidity, The Office is priceless. That is something we already knew, but now the actress Kat ahn has raised the question whether that stupidity went beyond the offices of Dunder mifflin and it reached the set of the show.

Ahn, who appeared as a secondary in the episode A Benihana Christmas (S3 E10), has charged against the series in an article for the Washington Post (via Vanity Fair). In said episode, Michael Scott (Steve Carell) He invites two Asian waitresses to Dunder Mifflin’s Christmas party, and ends up marking one of them with a marker so he can distinguish them from each other.

Of course, the character of Carell is one of the biggest jerks in TV history, and that is highlighted in the joke. But Ahn remembers how this gag encouraged a co-worker to mark her with a marker, and also how her excitement about appearing in an episode of The Office was ruined when she found out she was there “just to be the joke.”

“They tell you to shut up and say thank you,” says the actress. “Actors don’t have power until they become stars.”

Likewise, Ahn also recorded a video for Tik Tok recalling his experience. “My line of argument, and that of the other Asian-American actresses, is that we were the ‘ugly’ version of the actresses in [el restaurante] Benihana. Also that all Asian people look alike; we are a great monolith, and also only a walking stereotype without personality or individuality. And that is problematic. ”

Jenna fischer and Angela Kingsley, two of the actresses of the American Office, have expressed solidarity with Ahn from his podcast Office Ladies. As they point out, the gag of the marker gave them “teeth” [“cringe”] and both agree that such a moment would not be shot today.