An actress from The Walking Dead joined the series

The Boys is preparing a great third season. Apparently, he added an actress from The Walking Dead to his cast.

After the incredible end of the second season, it was known that Amazon Prime Video was going to renew The Boys for a third installment. For some time now, fiction has been filming new episodes in Canada and has already signed new members for its cast. But, according to rumors, an actress from The Walking Dead has just joined the superhero fiction.

It’s about Laurie Holden, who played Andrea on The Walking Dead. As reported by the Variety site, the actress joins the cast to give life to Crimson Countness, a “super” very close to Soldier Boy, the new character that will be played by the star of Supernatural, Jensen Ackles. That said, Laurie Holden would be joining the new signings already made by The Boys, where we find Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpowder; Miles Gaston Villanueva as Supersonic and Nick Wechsler as Blue Hawk.

A new character

As for the character Crimson Countess, possibly played by Laurie Holden in The Boys, she is clearly a parody of Marvel’s Scarlet Witch. Although it should be noted that this character does not have the fearsome powers of Wanda. In the first season of the Amazon Prime Video series this character was referenced, so it was a matter of time before we saw him at some point.

Season two ended with Queen Maeve blackmailing Homelander with footage of the horrible plane crash from the first installment. By doing this, Maeve saved Billy Butcher, Ryan, and Starlight from the wrath of the twisted superhero. Following this event, Starlight and Maeve were well received in “The Seven,” and Starlight’s reputation was restored. With respect to Hughie Campbell, he decides to separate from the boys and joined Congresswoman Victoria Neuman, but not knowing that she is responsible for the head-exploding massacre in Congress.

The release date of the third season is not yet known, but it is estimated to be at the end of 2021.