An actress from The Flash joined the cast of The Boys

The Boys is preparing its spin-off and finding new interpreters for its cast. This time the chosen one was an actress from The Flash.

One of the series of the superhero genre that managed to gain many followers is The Boys, which belongs to the Amazon Prime Video platform. The series shows us another facet of heroes where they are manipulated by corporations, and of course this premise managed to make it a success. But as announced long ago, the series will be expanded and will also feature a spin-off. Recently, an actress from The Flash joined the cast.

The Boys is based on the comic of the same name and has been running for two seasons so far. Due to its enormous success, the Amazon Prime series is already recording its third season in Canada and is expected to arrive by the end of 2021 or even 2022, taking into account the delays that the series had as a result of the Covid pandemic. 19.

New incorporation

This day it was announced that Reina Hardesty joins the spin-off of The Boys, which still does not have an official title. But it is known that it will focus on new heroes who attend the only university for people with powers, which will be run by the Vought company.

Actress Reina Hardesty already has some experience in the genre. He gave life to Joss Mardon, also known as Weather Witch for The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow series on The CW network, so he will contribute a lot to this new series that is expected to continue with the violent and explicit tone. Other actors who had already been confirmed for this spin-off are Shane Paul McGhie, Maddie Phillips, Aimee Carrero, Jaz Sinclair and Lizze Broadway, who will also be heroes but there is still no possible start date for filming or premiere.

