The new season of the Star Wars live-action series looks like it will come with an excellent number of new characters. The interesting thing is that these characters are known for their animated versions or they will return from death to face new challenges, as is the case of Boba Fett, but that is news from the past, the important thing now is that Bo-Katan will appear in ‘The Mandalorian 2’ And the best thing is that we already know which actress will play it.

For those who still do not know this character, she appeared in the animated series ‘The Clone Wars’, but the relevant thing is that she was one of the carriers of the darksaber, a weapon that the villain Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) used to leave the ship of Hunt TIE in the last episode of the Disney + series last year.

As expected, the rumors about the history of this weapon do not wait, they probably tell how it was that Gideon has it in his possession, since he has a background we would drift and for this it would be good to have various flashbacks that include the new character. Bo-Katan will appear in ‘The Mandalorian 2’ and to everyone’s surprise it will be actress Katee Sackhoff who will play her, it turns out that she is the one who lent her voice for the character. But she is also known for appearing in ‘Battlestar Galactica’ series that Jon Favreau (creator of ‘The Mandalorian’) turns out to be a fan ..

According to information from Slash Film, his participation was recorded in February, before the global hiatus in the films and series that were being worked on in Hollywood due to the coronavirus. This good news also comes with the appearance of another expected character, Ahsoka Tano and although the news has spread everywhere, it is not yet official who is in charge of the character, as much has been mentioned to Rosario Dowson. It will be a matter of waiting until October of this year.