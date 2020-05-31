Plans for ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ to hit its pre-set release date are well under way. And while almost all of the footage from the new ‘Justice League’ vision is in, it has been revealed that Snyder would need one of his actors to return to record some scenes.

It has been revealed that Henry Cavill would record extra scenes for ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’This is because there are some scenes where the actor comes out, which are where he had the famous mustache. This caused that in the version of ‘Justice League’ that came to the cinema, they had to remove facial hair with CGI.

It was thanks to the Heroic Hollywood portal, that it was learned that Henry Cavill would record extra scenes for ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, in addition to provided some details to know how this problem could be corrected, since at the moment scheduling the recordings with the actor would be a headache. The idea is to put the Superman actor in front of a green screen and so they could alleviate all worries.

“With the entire cast of the Justice League reserved for projects that have been delayed or postponed due to closure, scheduling would be an absolute nightmare. That said, though, and the following is unconfirmed, there is a rumor that Zack Snyder will have to shoot Henry Cavill’s face against a green screen for at least special effects due to Cavill’s current reference material from the theater. Part of ‘Justice League’ is of him with a mustache. How that would work is that the visual effects house hired for ‘Snyder Cut’ will re-take Cavill’s face and put it on existing images, “the portal said.

In addition to this idea, there is also the possibility that Cavill can go to the studio, and assuming he is still in a physical shape similar to the one he was in when he recorded ‘Justice League’ it may be easier to re-record his entire body and attach this new material to the old footage, and replace it with the new and current special effects footage. Everyone will know what happened to this, when ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ lands on HBO Max in 2021.