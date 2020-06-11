After two films considered to be among the worst not only in the superhero genre, but in the entire cinematography, the Batman character had to wait several years for a decent reboot, which was under the direction of Christopher Nolan and contrary to what was customary, the use of CGI was minimal in the entire trilogy, even the actor was in danger, because the pencil scene in ‘The Dark Knight’ it was real.

Currently talking about the superhero genre is talking about great special effects, movies like ‘Avengers: Endgame’ or ‘Justice League’ They become extremely expensive productions, this largely due to the large number of effects and the use of CGI, something that for a long time is becoming a cancer for the film industry, but some directors avoid this type of resources as much as possible and one of them is Christopher Nolan, who tries to give that realism to his productions.

This same realism was something that Nolan worked for him in his trilogy and contrary to what many might think, the pencil scene in ‘The Dark Knight’ it was real and the risky actor had to quickly remove the pencil to avoid suffering a terrible accident and this was announced by the actor Charles Jarman:

“I remember Christopher Nolan saying to me, ‘Look, we’re going to do a couple of shots where you need to be able to remove that pencil.’ We did a couple of trials at medium speed so that my right hand reached out taking the pencil when my body was down and my head It was hitting the surface. It was a little difficult because the pencil was stuck on the table. If for some reason I didn’t move my hand in time, we wouldn’t have this conversation. Well, maybe through an Ouija board. “

Although this scene is quite extreme, this could have happened in real life, since this shot was real and the actor had to quickly remove the pencil from the table to avoid suffering the same injury as his character.