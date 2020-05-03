Cinemablend confirming that you are interested in joining Matrix 4, but “doubt they’ll bring him back” Why? Because the interest would not be mutual. “I’ve pressed, believe me. I sent small notes to Lana and asked her, but I had no answer. ” judgment. And that Joe knows the Wachoswki sisters well after having participated in the debut as directors of both, before the gender transition of the two, in Bound (nineteen ninety six). Recall that Laurence Wachowski officially announced her transgender status in July 2012, while Andy became Lilly in March 2016. “data-reactid =” 25 “> This is how the 68-year-old actor shared in an interview with Cinemablend confirming that he is interested in being part of Matrix 4, but “he doubts that they will bring him back.” Why? Because the interest would not be mutual. “I’ve pressed, believe me. I sent small notes to Lana and asked her, but I had no answer. ” judgment. And that Joe knows the Wachoswki sisters well after having participated in the debut as directors of both, before the gender transition of the two, in Bound (1996). Recall that Laurence Wachowski officially announced her transgender status in July 2012, while Andy became Lilly in March 2016.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will play Neo and Trinity again, accompanied by other faces in the saga such as Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson, while Hugo Weaving – Agent Smith – will not participate due to scheduling conflicts.

Filming began in February this year in San Francisco, but is currently on hiatus due to the coronavirus crisis.