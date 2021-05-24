An actor from Marvel Studios wants to go to DC Comics

DC Comics Movies Marvel Movies Share

As Marvel Studios has used a lot of great actors, it is normal that some end up in DC Comics movies.

The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe has introduced over the years some characters that started as secondary or even villains and are now gaining importance and will be the protagonists of the new stories. They stand out among them Falcon, Winter Soldier or Scarlet Witch.

In fact, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) will star Captain america 4 and will also have an intervention in Black Panther 2 (2022), therefore he will become one of the most important characters in Marvel studios in the next years. That’s why it’s surprising that you want to be in a movie Dc comics. Especially since the best characters are already taken, unless you want to play some luxury secondary. But it should not be ruled out that he pursues the role of the new Superman, since they want him to be black. Although for now it is a role that seems destined to Michael B. Jordan. An actor who debuted in Marvel studios on Black panther (2018) as the villain Erik killmonger.

Other actors have expressed their interest in changing franchises.

Probably Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the last time Chris pratt Y Dave Bautista will interpret Star lord Y Drax on Marvel studios. The funny thing is that both have stated that they would like to play a character from Dc comics. Even Dave Bautista He has commented that he would make a great interpretation of Bane, since it would be very different from the version of Tom hardy from The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

But it can also happen the other way around, since it has been linked many times to Henry cavill with Marvel studios when I stop playing Superman. Since it could be Captain britania or Hercules, two characters that can be very important in the coming years.

