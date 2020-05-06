Numerous companies have tried to achieve the dream of an all-in-one wireless charger. Among them, Apple itself, which ended up scrapping the idea a year ago. Others took the witness and have proposed different ideas. The last one to do it is Native Union with its Drop XL with support for Apple Watch. A robust and attractively designed accessory that comes with a price to match.

Drop XL wireless charger: technical specifications

Accessory Type: Multiple Wireless Charger with Stand for Apple Watch.

Compatible devices: Qi standard, Apple Watch.

Charging output 1: 10W maximum (7.5W for iPhone 8 and up).

Charging output 2: 10W maximum (7.5W for iPhone 8 and up).

USB-A port: 12W maximum.

Apple Watch charger: 5W maximum.

Magazine weight: 275 grams.

Dimensions: 8.9 x 17.1 x 1 cm.

Materials: aluminum, polyester and silicone.

Price: 149.99 euros in Native Union.

Design and utility in a robust wireless charger

We have used Drop XL with adapter for Apple Watch for the past few weeks. And we must say that it is the combined wireless charger that has left us the best feeling of all that we have tried (which are a few). While some required leaving the devices in a very specific place, in this we have some margin.

The Apple Watch charger holds it at an almost vertical angle. And it is in such a way that it does not fall or leave it leaning without being loaded. We have tested with 40 and 44 mm models and the load continues without giving us unpleasant surprises. In addition, this position prevents you from having to remove the sport loop strap.

The Apple Watch holder can be removed to allow charging of two iPhones or for a more comfortable transport.

Something that we have not seen in other models is that this support can be removed. It hides a USB-A port that connects to the base and offers 12W of charge, so in theory it could charge other USB-A devices. Being able to remove the charger from the watch allows you to store it more comfortably for travel.

Moving to the Drop XL platform, we find two places to pose compatible devices. Being the Qi standard, we can charge both an iPhone or a compatible AirPods case or the AirPods Pro as any other smartphone. Both positions charge the same, although having one of them in front of the Apple Watch charger, we can only place there some AirPods (unless we remove it).

This platform is made of a polyester fabric finished with a silicone “pattern”. This material provides more grip and prevents possible slips when placing a product on top. But what stands out most about the Drop XL is its weight: with an aluminum chassis, in hand it feels robust and solid.

It incorporates two LEDs in each wireless charging coil, which is barely distinguishable and does not dazzle in the dark.

Drop XL with Apple Watch Stand offers design, functionality and confidence in a solid and robust accessory

The set is a wireless charger with a very attractive design. The black color reinforces that seriousness that transmits confidence. Round the proposal a braided cable Strong looking, attached to a wall charger that has adapters for three different types of plugs (perfect for those who travel a lot).

The counterpart of its design, materials, utility and function is a high price. The Drop XL with adapter for Apple Watch costs 149 euros on its website. If what you value is elegant appearance coupled with reliable functionRegardless of the price, here you will find an accessory that lives up to it.

