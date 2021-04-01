An absurd rap about atmospheric molecular clusters wins the 2020 ‘Dance your thesis’

The annual contest ‘Dance your thesis’, organized by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the scientific journal Science and sponsored by the artificial intelligence company Primer, awards the best doctoral thesis presented in an artistic format and accessible to all audiences.

Whether through dance, singing or any musical genre, doctoral students must contrive to explain their research in any of the award categories: biology, chemistry, physics, or social sciences. In addition, the contest required all entries to comply with their local pandemic restrictions, while also including an additional category dedicated to the best danced thesis on covid-19.

For the 2020 edition, the contest has received 40 applications in which hundreds of researchers, friends and family of the doctoral students are involved. The best videos are selected by a panel made up of winners from previous editions, artistic professionals and international scientists. At stake are $ 2,000 for the best main dance thesis, $ 750 for the winners of each category, $ 500 for the best thesis on covid-19 and world fame and glory, as announced in the statement.

The rap of atmospheric molecular clusters

The main prize of the contest has been taken by a rap about the atmospheric molecular clusters that has managed to combine a joking letter (“our articles are ‘unverifiable’, they accept us without review”, “I am the main author, you are only et al. ”), A crude choreography, computer animations and images taken with a drone.

The winners are Jakub Kubečka, Ivo Neefjes and Vitus Besel, three doctoral students from the Institute for Earth and Atmospheric Systems Research (INAR) of the Helsinki University, In finland.

The song explains how to find molecular clusters in seven easy steps: from turning on the computer to receiving the Nobel Prize.

The song explains how groups of atoms come together to form molecular clusters in configurational space, it even dares to explain the whole process in seven easy steps: “One, turn on the computer; two, get your molecules and put them together; three, explore the configurational space; four, optimize the structures; Five, filter the leftover filth six, congratulations, you already have the cluster; and seven, he receives the Nobel Prize ”.

To prepare the whole recording for two months, Kubečka explains, “I was listening to the song on my headphones for 30 times every day. I think I’ve even dreamed of her ”. The goal for these three researchers has always been “to show other mortals that science can be fun, absurd and exciting”, while they wanted to “launch some scientific pullitas”.

To adapt to the measures against covid-19, the indoor shots were always recorded in teams of two people: actor and camera

Refering to adaptation to pandemic measures, the researchers explain that they received permission from the university to record under very strict conditions. For example, much of the video takes place outside, while the indoor footage was shot in such a way that there were never more than two people – actor and camera – in the same room.

On clothing used in the video, the doctoral students explain that they decided “because of our infinite wisdom” to record only with short sleeve shirts In the middle of Finnish winter: “Every outdoor shot started when we threw down our jackets, performed the choreographies and ran back for them.”

The SARS-CoV-2 protein dance

The winner in the special category on covid-19 thesis is Heather Massson-Frosythe, a doctoral student at Oregon State University (USA) in which she uses various choreographies to represent the different SARS-CoV-2 proteins and a red scarf throughout the video, symbolizing the genetic material of the coronavirus.

The scientist, who is investigating new drugs that block the virus and stop its replication, is not an amateur choreographer: she has been practicing dance since she was 10 years old. “I had to think about the movements of the virus proteins that I work with every day,” says Masson-Forsythe.

Each of the 300 seconds of duration reflects the number of Americans multiplied by a thousand who died of covid-19 in the United States until December 2020

The video of the choreography contains a touching final note: its 300 seconds of duration reflect the number of Americans who have died from covid-19 until last December, one second for every thousand deaths from the pandemic in this country.

Plastics in nature

The winner in the biology category is the postdoctoral researcher Fanon julienne, from the ENSAM engineering school. His work deals with the fragmentation of plastics and its effect on nature.

Winner in the chemistry category

The investigator Mikael Minier He completed his research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA) and is currently working as a software engineer at WaveXR Company. His work, entitled “el baile del dihierro”, deals with the biomimetic complexes of dihierro with a carboxylate bridge.

Image description skills

Magdalena Dorner-Pau, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Graz (Austria), is the winner in the category of social sciences. Their participation discusses whether performative teaching can improve image description skills.

Source: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.