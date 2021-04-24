An 81-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s and a legal US resident is mistakenly deported to Mexico.



Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agent.

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

MIAMI – An 81-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s she was deported from Texas to Mexico this Friday despite being a legal resident in the country, as reported by his relatives to the Hispanic channel Telemundo.

Help Guardiola de Saldaña, who has resided in the United States since 2005, was located in the Mexican city of Reynosa and on the same Friday the necessary procedures for her return to La Joya (Texas).

The family members of the lady had reported her disappearance on Friday after verifying that at dawn she had inadvertently left her home alone.

“She left the house. I imagine she went ‘north’, sometimes that happens to her, she goes out to see if she knows the place, she went out at night, “said Jocelyn Vásquez, Socorro’s daughter-in-law.

They half-identify her through traffic control

According to a La Joya police report, an officer discovered the woman in a car driven by a young man when he stopped the vehicle for traffic reasons early Friday morning.

The officer asked the young man who was the person who was in the back seat and he said it was someone he had picked up from the street and did not know, and she said the same, after which to questions from the police Socorro Guardiola said who lived in Miguel Alemán, in Mexico, and had crossed the border the day before.

The agent called the Border Patrol to take care of the lady, because “they have a system where they can check fingerprints,” La Joya police sergeant Manuel Casas told Telemundo.

Upon receiving the disappearance report, the local police realized that it could be the woman who was left in charge of the Border Patrol, but by then she had already been taken to Mexico.

“If they had done the process as it should be done, which is to run her (finger) prints, they would automatically have known that she is a resident,” said the daughter-in-law.

CBP alleges problems in its records

The Border Patrol, through a statement, noted that its agents transported Guardiola to a facility where a biometric search and record checks were conducted and “did not reveal immigration status or information to counter his claim of Mexican citizenship.”

“She was later expelled from the United States,” the statement added.

The Border Patrol indicated that later with new information it became known that she was a legally admitted permanent resident and reported that it initiated “a coordinated effort” with “local police and international partners to locate her and reunite her with her family in the United States.”