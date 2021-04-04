An 8-year-old boy is accidentally vaccinated against the coronavirus in the US

A “human error” has been the cause of a 8 year old boy of Dallas (in Texas, USA) has been accidentally vaccinated against coronavirus. As reported by the local network NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, it was the father of the minor who notified the authorities after registering him himself through an online form and obtaining an appointment.

According to Robert Fite, Chief of the Grand Prairie Fire Department, some 3,800 people they were inoculated that same day at the same vaccination point in which the child received the vaccine. To be vaccinated in Dallas County, it is necessary to fill out an online form with the information of the person to be vaccinated.

“If they got a QR code, part of our assumption is that understand who should register and who should not“, says Fite. However, the father of the child was unaware of this fundamental information and managed to register his 8-year-old son and get an appointment at a vaccination point in the city of Grand Prairie.

None of the three vaccines currently inoculated by the United States – Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen – are available to children under 18 years of age. “We have no information, especially in children under 12 years of age, to ensure if (the vaccine) works, if it is safe, how much we should use, which children can be vaccinated and which cannot, “said pediatrician Marcial Oquendo, who treated the minor after being vaccinated.

According to Oquendo, the boy’s father thought he could vaccinate him because they did not have any problems registering him online and they gave him a QR code. However, it was after vaccinating him and talking to the pediatrician that the parent realized the mistake he had made.

Fire Chief Robert Fite has assured that they are trying to locate the toilet who administered the injection to be able to gather more information on how this error was made. “They are in the car, there is a code, the paramedic did what he had been doing in thousands of people that day, he went ahead and vaccinated him, he did not realize that he was a child under 18 years old,” says Fite.

For his part, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has confirmed that it was a “human error” at the time of registration on the website which allowed the minor’s age to go unnoticed.

“He was included in the suspended ineligible list. There was a human error and that list was moved to include people under the age of 50 on the ineligible list. They did not delete people under the age of 18“Jenkins explained.

According to the judge, as a result of this case they are trying to prevent failures like this from occurring again. “We have our IT department working with the third party company to ensure that it does not happen again,” he concluded.