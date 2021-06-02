An 18-year-old Hispanic speeding with seven children crashed, causing a tragedy



Tragedy in Florida.

A true tragedy mourned Boca Raton, Florida, The last Sunday.

And is that the young man Ramiro Gomez The 18-year-old was killed after crashing into a Hyundai SUV at full speed, killing four others, including two 13-year-old children.

The young man was traveling at a prohibited speed and was carrying seven other people in the vehicle. The impact was so devastating that it flew off and fell on top of a Mercedes Benz, killing its two 50-year-old passengers.

Brielle Snowden and Sebastian Rivas 13-year-olds died on the spot. The rest of the occupants between 12 and 14 years old were thrown out of the vehicle, in a true scene of horror.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office explained that Ramiro was driving the truck too fast when he lost control with seven children between 12 and 14 years old on board in the middle of the morning.

According to the first reports, six of the passengers who were traveling in the back seat were thrown out by the tremendous crash on the avenue Camino Real. The car crashed into a concrete lamppost and bounced off a Mercedes-Benz near the intersection of Sanibel Drive.

The two occupants of the 2014 Mercedes C250, described only as a 58-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, residents of Boca Raton, were rushed to a hospital, where they later died.

Gómez died at the scene of the tragedy along with his passengers Sebastian Rivas and Brielle Snowden.

The rest of the children were hospitalized with various injuries. According to the Daily Mail there was one in critical condition.

Police ruled out that alcohol and drugs played a role in the crash, but speed was likely a factor.

At the scene of the events, the community made an improvised memorial with photos, flowers and balloons, to remember the victims.

“It made everyone feel like brothers and sisters,” Sebastian’s friend Joey Balsamo told CBS12 News. “He gave a lot of love.”

Amelia, Sebastian’s sister, described him as a protector who always supported and comforted her.

“He always helped me when I was depressed”, He said.

Amelie Rivas said she expected Sebastian to come home early Saturday night, but he never did. At 5 a.m. on Sunday, the family received a call from Sebastián’s best friend, informing them of the accident.

Brielle Snowden was in the eighth grade at Boca Raton Community Middle School, where counselor Marie Karl described her as an “amazing young woman.”

“She was loved by many and we will miss her”Karl told Sun-Sentinel. “I was lucky to have met her and been her school counselor.”

Snowden’s best friend, Juliana Passarelli, told the newspaper that she was the type of girl who would go out of her way to help anyone.

“She was the kind of girl who lit up a room and made everyone smile as soon as she walked in … She was the kind of girl who always made everyone laugh.”