According to the stepmother, the boy had urological problems and had to drink enough water to relieve himself. (Photo: Facebook)

Authorities in Colorado, United States, announced the arrest of Ryan Sabin, 41, and his partner Tara, 42, who are allegedly responsible for the Zachary Sabin murder, a child of 11 years than died after being forced to drink four bottles of water about a liter in four hours.

According to local media, the arrest warrants aired on Tuesday June 16 in the morning, but the Designated turned in to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office the same day night. It is worth mentioning that they face the crime of first-degree murder, child abuse that resulted in Zachary’s deathas well as others six minor charges of child abuse.

According to the authorities, the minor, who was fifth grader at explorer elementary school, in Colorado Springs, was found dead on March 11 at his home in the Black Forest town.

The findings of the El Paso coroner’s office indicated that the cause of death was forced water poisoning, after was forced to take the amounts of liquid in the mentioned period without eating any food.

Ryan and Tara Sabin turned themselves in to El Paso County authorities in Colorado this Tuesday, June 16. (Photo: El Paso Sheriff’s Office)

The autopsy report also revealed that before the child was put to bed, the child began to barf, developing leg pain and he put somnolent. I also had bruises on the head, arms, shins and buttocks, as well as blood on the left eyebrow and forehead.

At the time of his death, state police said, the boy was wearing a set of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and a urine soaked diaper. He was also found in his bed with oral foam.

In an interview with police officers, Tara Sabin commented that Zachary had a hereditary urological problem, which caused him to wet his bed. However, after noting that the liquid was dark, the couple demanded to take, at least, a couple of liter bottles a day.

The night before his death, Ryan Sabin, who is a soldier at Fort Carson, had noticed that his son vomited, because I drank the water slowly, which caused will accumulate air in your stomach. Despite this, he pointed out that the liquid should be finished, as he did in the army, while the rest of the family had dinner.

Zachary was the victim of child abuse. (Photo: File)

Given that instruction, Zachary remained in the kitchen even when his brothers were about to go to bed, according to the stepmother’s affidavit. For this reason, around 9:00 p.m. he told his father that his legs hurt and he threw a tantrum. At the time, Ryan Sabin allegedly he would have kicked the minor a couple of times to order him to get up.

Despite everything that happened that night, Ryan took his son to bed around 23:00 and the next morning (March 11) He called 911 around 6:15 a.m., after finding him with foam coming out of his mouth.

Jacqueline Kirby, a spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, noted that the information about the child’s death had not been released before this Tuesday, because « sometimes it takes us months to complete an investigation to determine if criminal charges need to be filed«

Zachary’s biological mother Angela Tuetken stated that her son was a avid reader, whose favorite saga was Harry Potter. Furthermore, among his adult aspirations were being veterinarian or zoologist, due to the deep love he had for animals.

