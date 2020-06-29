Amy Winehouse sensed that she would lose her life very soon | .

Tony Bennett He assured on the television program « The Daily Show » that the dear Amy Winehouse knew that her life was in s2r1o p3ligr0.

The veteran American singer shared enough time with the singer before his departure, since she participated in his latest album, Duets II.

Television host Jon Stewart questioned the singer about the album recorded at the legendary London studios on Abbey Road.

When you work with someone who’s in that situation, do you feel like they’re on p3ligr0? Stewart asked.

Bennett indicated that Amy was aware that she was not going to virir, that is why she feared and went so far as to reveal it to her musical partner.

She knew he was in danger, that he was not going to live. It was not the dr0g @ s, it was the @ lc0hol in the final stretch.

Duets II became number one in sales in the US. and has made Bennett the longest-living living artist capable of reaching that position.

From Elvis Presley, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, she was the only singer capable of singing, as I call it, as it should be, Bennett said comparing Winehouse with Dinah Washington.

