Amy Winehouse personal belongings auction announced

July marks the ten-year anniversary of the singer’s death Amy Winehouse and so the artist’s family will auction her clothes and personal items as part of a tribute to the British superstar, The proceeds of which will go to a foundation that bears his name that supports young people with addiction problems.

This was announced by the auction house Julien’s Auctions, based in Beverly Hills, which scheduled the activity for November 6 and 7 of this year, like his father, Mitch winehouse, confirmed it for the medium ‘The Mirror’.

“Amy’s belongings were locked up in a large warehouse and the family decided that while we kept the most precious and personal items for ourselves, auctioning them could help others through the foundation and other charitable organizations”, He explained.

Among the items that are being sold there are from dresses and shoes, to jewelry and accessories; everything Amy wore on and off stage will be auctioned. Of course, the garments that belonged to the singer will go up for auction for prices that, possibly, are not available to most of her fans.

In this 2021, Amy would be turning 38 and his life was always accompanied by controversy, despite his talent. Her addiction to drugs and alcohol became part of her personality, causing her fans to get used to seeing her go on stage under the influence of these substances.

In 2011 and with only 27 years she was found dead. Her bodyguard found her dead in her bed at her home in Camden, London, which has become a place of pilgrimage for her fans.